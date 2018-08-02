Wisma Putra: US state secretary arriving today

Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive today for a two-day working visit to Malaysia, his first since assuming the position in April

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow.

“The visit will provide a great opportunity for both Malaysia and United States of America

to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” it said in a statement.

It was previously reported that Pompeo and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will co-chair the Asean-US Ministerial Meeting that is also tomorrow.