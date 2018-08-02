Once fugitive, Jamal Yunos back to business in Umno

Jamal claimed he will reform and did not blame anyone involved in his imprisonment in Sungai Buloh prison. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The recent “test” of being detained for 27 days has not dented his loyalty towards Umno or Barisan Nasional, said the party’s Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Mohd Yunos.

In a report by New Straits Times Online, Jamal said he would continue his effort to strengthen the party, but will take a “softer” approach from now on, adding that his focus will be to regain Umno members’ confidence.

At the height of Umno and Barisan Nasional’s rule, Jamal had organised various demonstrations including the “Red Shirts” protest to supposedly uphold Malay dignity, but which was largely seen as a show of support for Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was under pressure to resign over 1MDB then.

“You don’t abandon the party just because it couldn’t form the government. (It’s) similar to the way you treat your family,” he said when met at his house in Ampang where he held a thanksgiving ceremony following his release on bail.

Jamal claimed he will reform and did not blame anyone involved in his imprisonment in Sungai Buloh prison, saying the experience taught him a priceless lesson.

“It made me repent and has brought me closer to God. I just realised how oblivious I had been before I stepped foot in the prison.”

“Hopefully, the experience will help me be someone better,” he said, adding that he is humbled by how Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim endured 13 years imprisoned and that he respects Anwar regardless of his own views about the latter’s guilt or innocence.

He said despite being in prison for less than a month, he felt as if he was in a grave facing God.

“I seriously salute him (Anwar) for his sacrifice and determination; for putting up with the (deprivations) in prison and still being sane after all those years,” he said.

Jamal was released on Tuesday after he was granted bail for the criminal charges against him despite a refusal by the lower courts following his arrest in Indonesia where he had been hiding from Malaysian authorities.

He was granted bail at RM20,000 with three sureties after the High Court reviewed a Magistrate’s Court decision rejecting his first bail request over two trespassing charges.