Ringgit opens lower on oil worries

The ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar today in the absence of risk-on catalysts and on worries over falling oil prices, dealers said.

At 9am, the ringgit traded at 4.0650/0700 against the greenback versus Wednesday’s close of 4.0640/0680.

A dealer said crude oil prices were feeling the pressure of supply concerns which weighed in turn on the ringgit sentiment.

He also said the greenback advanced after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9835/9878 from 2.9843/9881 and depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6395/6447 from 3.6279/6325 yesterday.

The local note fell versus the British pound to 5.3333/3407 from 5.3316/3376 and rose vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7398/7468 from 4.7472/7539. — Bernama