Don’t use OSA to hide content of letter to CIA, security vets tell former ’spy agency’ chief

Mohamed Arshad said Hasanah must take responsibility for the leak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A retired security personnel’s group has criticised the former head of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) for claiming a letter she wrote to solicit support from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to be a state secret.

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said the nature of the letter raised issues regarding Malaysia’s sovereignty that must be immediately investigated notwithstanding the effects of the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

“The content of the letter does not change by stating that it is a breach of OSA. Don’t ignore the content of the letter by pushing the focus on the OSA leak.

“It is still not certain if it is indeed an OSA document. Now that the content of letter is out, that must be probed into immediately,” he told the Malay Mail.

On Tuesday, the lawyer for former MEIO director-general Datuk Hasanah Ab Hamid confirmed the authenticity of the leaked letter appealing for the US to support the Najib administration “even if Barisan Nasional won the election by a simple majority or just one seat.”

The letter accused Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of being anti-West, anti-Semitic and autocratic, while also ignoring human rights and the rule of law.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed ignorance about the letter, saying such missives were normally sent without his being expressly informed.

After confirming the letter, Hasanah’s lawyer claimed the leak caused “MEIO agents located worldwide to fear for their safety”, but it is unclear why and what would give them cause for concern.

Hasanah instead urged the police to investigate the individuals who leaked the letter signed by her, claiming it was an official government documents classified under the OSA.

Mohamed Arshad rejected this and said Hasanah must also take responsibility for the leak.

“As a head of a sensitive agency, she also has the duty to ensure secrecy is adhered at all times, so how it leaked, she has to answer for that also. But that does not change the content of the letter,” he said.

“But I am puzzled, why is there a major concern over the leak of the letter and not the content of the letter?” he asked.

Patriot lodged a police report last week urging for an investigation against Hasanah as the sole signatory of the letter.

Arshad added he is curious why investigation has yet to be initiated over the matter, despite the gravity of the matter.

In addition, Patriot public relations director Captain (Rtd) Wong Ah Peng said since the letter has been verified as legitimate, it should be considered a very serious issue as it was possibly treacherous and treasonous.

“Imagine if the electoral result had been very close or a hung parliament, which appears to be what BN and Hasanah had anticipated, then our national security would have been compromised,” he said.

Stating that OSA breach is an entirely separate matter altogether, he said the supposedly classified letter to CIA is a lesson for all leaders, politicians and their newly appointed secretaries.

“There will be countless of official and social gatherings hosted by foreign embassies here. Our officials should be wise to know the limit of what they allowed to reveal,” said Wong.