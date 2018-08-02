Chief Registrar insists nothing suspicious in mandatory BTN courses for judges

BTN is an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department established in 1974 and tasked with promoting patriotism, but has repeatedly been accused of spreading racism. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Chief Registrar of the Federal Court has denied allegations of propagandisation in National Civics Bureau (BTN) courses made compulsory for judges in March.

Responding to objections raised by the Lawyers for Liberty group, the office of the Chief Registrar also insisted that it collaborated with the controversial agency to develop the content for the course.

“The modules are on team-building and are generic to spur patriotism and instil team spirit and good values among our staff,” it was quoted as saying by The Star Online portal

“They are not politically based and are not meant to indoctrinate the judges’ thinking as alleged in the statement.”

It further said the BTN courses had been planned earlier and the date before the general election was purely coincidental.

Three courses have been held with the first at Akademi Kenega­raan, Jalan Bellamy, between March 16 and 18.

The second was held at Kem Bina Negara in Tanjung Rhu, Sepang, between March 23 and 25, while the last course took place at Kem Bina Negara in Kulim, Kedah, between April 6 and 8.

“The remaining courses have been put on hold by BTN in line with the government’s aspiration to study BTN’s functions,” it added.

On July 31, Lawyers for Liberty raised suspicions of political indoctrination after it came into possession of a letter issued by the Chief Registrar’s office compelling members of the judiciary from the Sessions Court and below to attend.

Among others, the LFL alleged that the courses were an affront to the independence of the judiciary.

BTN is an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department established in 1974 and tasked with promoting patriotism, but has repeatedly been accused of spreading racism.