J.Crew sister brand Madewell boosts plus-size offerings

Madewell announced its extended sizing range on Instagram. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 2 ― Madewell, part of the J. Crew Group, has increased the range of its plus-size apparel offerings, in a bid to bring their clothes to more customers.

The brand ― which initially expanded its sizing options in denim from 33 to 35 this past spring ― will now offer its jean selection in sizes up to 37, with dresses, knits, sweaters, tops, and jackets also extended to range from XXS to 3X, across 40 per cent of the Madewell collection.

Madewell is rolling out extended sizing in-store slowly so that the team can continue to fine-tune offerings based on customer feedback. The goal is to have the majority of extended sizing available in-store by next year. Prices for the extended sizes are the same as straight sizes.

All pieces in the extended size range are available for purchase on madewell.com from this week.

Top denim styles will also be offered in select Madewell stores across the country through its Dot-Com Try-On programme, which allows customers to try on all sizes and styles in person and place their order with a store associate (via WWD). ― AFP-Relaxnews