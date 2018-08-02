Report: EPF chief in running to be Khazanah boss

Shahril Ridza is one of four candidates tipped to be Khazanah Nasional’s new managing director. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chief executive Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan is one of four candidates purportedly being evaluated to be Khazanah Nasional’s managing director, The Edge Financial Daily reported today citing unnamed sources.

Others also under consideration are Menteri Besar Incorporated’s Raja Shahreen Raja Othman, Deutsche Bank (M) CEO Datuk Yusof Annuar Yaacob, MIDF Group managing director Datuk Charon Mokhzani, and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia chief Datuk Mohd Zafer Mohd Hashim.

Charon had been a Khazanah executive director and the head of the Khazanah Research Institute until his departure for the MIDF role in May.

The report cited the sources as saying Shahril was tipped for the position, but did not provide any indication why he may be favoured over any of the other supposed candidates.

It instead cited an unrelated Bloomberg news report detailing the performance of the EPF under his stewardship.

The post of Khazanah’s MD is currently vacant after Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar and the entire board of directors resigned en masse following the government’s indication for them to go.

After the board’s departure, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will assume the chairmanship of the board.

The PMO also named Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Council of Eminent Persons member Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Dr Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin as directors.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir gave early indications of his dissatisfaction with Khazanah last month when he described the sovereign wealth fund as having deviated from its original purpose of supporting Bumiputera equity.