Singapore’s DBS posts 20pc gain in Q2 profit

DBS, the first of the three large Singapore banks to report second quarter results, has been helped by rising local interest rates and fee income from its expanding wealth management operations. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — DBS Group Holdings Ltd., South-east Asia’s biggest lender, posted higher second-quarter profit but failed to meet analysts’ expectations on a 32 per cent drop in other non-interest income.

Net income rose 20 per cent to S$1.37 billion (RM2.9 billion) in the three months to June from S$1.14 billion a year earlier, the Singapore-based bank said today. That compares with the S$1.44 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

DBS, the first of the three large Singapore banks to report second quarter results, has been helped by rising local interest rates and fee income from its expanding wealth management operations. The bank has also benefited from the recent recovery in oil prices, after making heavy provisions in recent years against loans to regional energy services firms.

Net interest income rose 18 per cent to S$2.22 billion from a year earlier and net fee income expanded. However, non-interest income declined 32 per cent due to lower trading income and gains from investment securities, the bank said.

Allowances for credit and other losses slumped 65 per cent from a year ago, the bank said. — Bloomberg