Trump taps retired senior CIA analyst as agency No. 2

A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia August 14, 2008. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 — US President Donald Trump has nominated a retired senior Central Intelligence Agency analyst with expertise in Africa as the spy agency's new deputy director, the White House said yesterday.

Trump, who has repeatedly questioned a US intelligence assessment that Russia conducted an influence operation to swing the 2016 election in his favour, tapped Vaughn Bishop to be the agency's second-in-command to CIA Director Gina Haspel, the announcement said.

The Senate must confirm Bishop, an Indiana native who retired from the agency in 2011 following a 30-year career in which he rose to senior positions. These included the top intelligence analyst for Africa and the vice chairman of the National Intelligence Council, which produces top-secret assessments for the president.

After his retirement, Bishop worked as a consultant on a CIA reorganisation initiative.

If Bishop is confirmed by the Senate, the agency would be led by a career officer from its clandestine service — Haspel — and a career officer from its analytical branch. — Reuters