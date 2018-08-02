Annuar Musa: Tax holiday to cost government RM14b

Annuar said that the Pakatan Harapan government was abandoning an efficient tax collection system. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — The federal government will lose approximately RM14 billion from zero rating the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Umno secretary-general said yesterday.

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa said during a ceramah in Jalan Haji Said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was abandoning an efficient tax collection system.

“It’s okay if we (Barisan Nasional) fall, if PH’s promise is true, that when there is no more GST, the people will profit greatly.

“But do you know what happens now? One month. In just one month of the GST system, people can collect RM3.6 billion in taxes. For the people, in one month. One year? RM44 billion,” he said.

Annuar calculated that the three months from the zero rating of the GST in June to the introduction of a replacement tax in September would cost nearly RM14 billion in lost revenue.

On May 16, the PH government announced that beginning June 1, GST will be zero-rated for all items and services in the country.

Prior to being voted into power in the 14th general election, PH promised that it would abolish the GST within 100 days of forming government.

Zero rating would essentially remove the price impact of the GST, but retain its tax reporting functions.

The government also said it planned to reintroduce the Sales and Services Tax (SST) in September.

The tax will be levied at a rate of 10 per cent on sales and 6 per cent on services.