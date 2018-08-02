Hugo Boss expands empire with first Hugo store in the UK

The Hugo Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 2 ― Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss has landed in the UK, unveiling its first Hugo stand-alone store at Westfield London in White City today, ahead of several more store openings to come.

The brand, which also recently launched Hugo stores in Amsterdam and Paris, has said it plans to open 10 additional Hugo outlets globally over the course of 2018, as part of its two-brand strategy for “Hugo” and “Boss”, announced in 2016.

The London location ― decorated in natural materials, such as maritime pine and plywood, and Hugo's trademark red colour applied on various shop fixtures ― will sell pieces focused on Hugo's contemporary smart-casual aesthetic, differentiating it from the “Boss” offering, which features a range of tailoring and athleisure collections.

The 1550-square-foot Hugo store also includes a community wall that aggregates user-generated content onto a screen, as well as lounge areas where customers can browse a library of international style magazines, enjoy complimentary drinks from the bar and use free USB charging points (via Drapers). ― AFP-Relaxnews