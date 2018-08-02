How to watch Lollapalooza live from home

Poster of Lollapalooza — Courtesy of Lollapalooza

CHICAGO, Aug 2 — Not in Chicago for Lollapalooza this weekend? You can still catch its headlining sets, thanks to a webcast that will feature The Weeknd, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend and many other acts.

Red Bull Music is behind the livestream, which will start August 2 at 6pm CDT and will also feature acts including ODESZA, Khalid, Tyler, The Creator, Chvrches, Zedd and LL Cool J.

In addition to three channels of festival coverage, a fourth channel on the Red Bull Music YouTube page will broadcast an exclusive virtual reality experience, bringing fans to the front row of the iconic festival. Those looking for a more immersive experience can use viewers or headsets like Google Cardboard or Daydream View.

Festival coverage will be available at redbull.tv/lollapalooza (where you can also find the schedule of performers), lollapalooza.com or on the Red Bull TV app, which is available for free on all connected devices or via Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. — AFP-Relaxnews