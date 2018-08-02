Fendi steps into Selfridges with novel Corner Shop concept

Fendi has taken over the Selfridges Corner Shop. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 2 ― Luxury fashion house Fendi has set up at Selfridges, unveiling a dedicated brand showcase in the department store's Corner Shop space, which will be open through the month of August.

Taking inspiration from the label's Italian roots, Fendi has re-created facets of a traditional Roman piazza in full summer swing, bringing Rome's celebrated artisanal ice-cream maker Steccolecco to London for the first time. Steccolecco will mark its UK debut with the sale of double-F logo popsicles and 12 new flavours, including mango and maracuja and “Granny's Cream”.

Visitors to the brand's pop-up wonderland can also send a customised Fendi postcard directly from the space, with seven different postcard designs inspired by the history of the FF logo. A professional calligrapher on-site will help you pen a message and mail it anywhere in the world.

Stocked within the space will be select items from Fendi's autumn/winter 2018-19 pre-launches, including a new large Mon Trésor bag in leather and shearling, as well as some unique logo pieces like the classic Kan I bag ― in addition to some Corner Shop exclusives, such as Fendi-branded wire shopping baskets, priced at £1,000 (RM5,338) each.

The brand's Corner Shop will also play host to the exclusive launch of the Fendi x Fila collection which made its debut on Fendi's women's runway in February, with pieces featuring a mash-up of the two brands' logos, created by pop-culture Instagram artist @hey_reilly (via WWD).

Having decorated the space with retro photo booths and brightly-coloured balloons, the brand will also host giant, inflatable, special-edition FF logo balloon giveaways on-location, in limited quantities, twice a day.

The Fendi Selfridges Corner Shop is located at Selfridges department store in London, at the junction of Duke Street and Oxford Street. ― AFP-Relaxnews