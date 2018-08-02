Johor to host regional youth Tchoukball tourney

Johor Tchoukball Association (JTA) president Lee Fui Shin (right) and the association’s secretary Loh Chiew Yean promoting the 5th Asia Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championship that will be hosted in Johor. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — Malaysia will soon play host to the 5th Asia Pacific Youth Tchoukball Championship (APYTC).

This will be the second time that our country will be hosting the international event after an absence of six years.

The competition was first held in Melaka in 2012 and this time around it would be held at the EduCity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri, Johor between August 17 and 19.

Johor Tchoukball Association (JTA) president Lee Fui Shin said Tchoukball was first introduced in Malaysia in 2009 and it quickly picked-up among school students.

“For this coming competition, a total of 91 local players have been called up to represent the country in APYTC where 60 of them are Johoreans,” she said in a media conference held at the Southern Chinese Press Club here yesterday.

Also present was JTA secretary Loh Chiew Yean.

Lee said that a total of 11 countries have confirmed their participation in the tournament, which includes Malaysia as host.

She said the other countries will be Indonesia, Singapore, Bangladesh, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, China, Macau, Thailand, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Lee explained that there were three age group categories under the APYTC such as Under-12, Under 15, and Under-18 for boys and girls.

“This is a fast moving sports where the game is played for 15 minutes and I assured that sports enthusiast will enjoy watching Tchoukball,” she said, adding that entrance is free to the public.

Tchoukball is the fastest hand ball sport in the world today.

Invented and developed in the 1970s by Swiss biologist Dr Hermann Brandt, Tchoukball is a team sport of seven players that unites all key sporting skills; athleticism, concentration, respect for oneself and the opposition and teamwork.

The sport is usually played on an indoor court measuring 27 metres by 16 metres. At each end there is a “frame” (a device similar to a trampoline off which the ball bounces) which measures one square metre and a semicircular D-shaped forbidden zone measuring three metres in radius.

Each team can score on both ends of the court, and comprises 12 players, of whom seven may be on the court at any one time.

In order to score a point, the ball must be thrown by an attacking player, hit the frame and bounce outside the “D” without being caught by the defending team.

Physical contact is prohibited, and defenders may not attempt to intercept the attacking team's passes.

Players may take three steps with the ball, hold the ball for a maximum of three seconds, and teams may not pass the ball more than three times before shooting at the frame.