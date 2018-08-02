Madonna has album coming out this year

Madonna arrives at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 1, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — In an interview published this week, Madonna revealed she has an album coming out before the year's end, and said its music is inspired in part by her new home city of Lisbon.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Madonna spoke about living in Portugal, where she moved to support her son David Banda's soccer career aspirations, and how it's influenced her new music.

“I've just met lots of really amazing musicians, and I've ended up working with a lot of these musicians on my new record, so Lisbon has influenced my music and my work,” she said, according to NME.

Later she said her new music would “be collected in an album that will be released by the end of the year.”

In May, the singer appeared to tease cover art for a new single or album titled Beautiful Game in an image posted to social media, but no details have so far been revealed. Her most recent album, Rebel Heart, was released in 2015.

— AFP-Relaxnews