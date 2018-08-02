Singapore: Malaysia yet to propose meeting date for HSR discussions

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that should Malaysia decide to terminate the HSR project, both nations will have to address the issue of compensation from Malaysia for costs incurred by Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — Malaysia has yet to propose a meeting date with Singapore to discuss the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), said Singapore’s transport ministry last night, a day after the deadline lapsed for Putrajaya to indicate its official position on the project.

Despite Malaysia agreeing to start discussions “soon”, a spokesperson from Singapore’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) noted that “as of 1 August 2018, Malaysia has not proposed a meeting date to Singapore”.

The ministry was responding to queries from TODAY about comments made by Malaysian economic affairs minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on Tuesday (July 31), where he dismissed the July 31 deadline set by Singapore as a “suggestion”.

In Azmin’s words: “That is Singapore’s suggestion. As I mentioned in my letter last week (to Singapore) we will firm up the date.”