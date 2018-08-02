Johor to curb domestic dumping of overseas waste

Puah (centre) and Johor Corporation CEO Datuk Kamruzzaman Abu Kassim (right) are pictured at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre August 1, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — The Johor government has implemented a move to ensure the state does not turn into the plastic waste dump, especially solid waste from China.

Johor International Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said yesterday the move involved the banning of any foreign companies that want to dump plastic and industrial solid waste in the state.

“This issue recently came to light after I rejected three China-based companies who were keen to invest in plastic and solid industrial waste disposal that will turn Johor into a dumping ground.

“The Johor government’s stance is that we will not allow such investments that will harm the state and its people as most plastic waste cannot be bio-degradable and effects the environment,” he told reporters.

Puah revealed this during a Johor Corporation’s investor networking session in conjunction with its 50th anniversary at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here.

Present at the event was Johor Corporation president and chief executive Datuk Kamruzzaman Abu Kassim.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, also cautioned any foreign investors to not waste their time in proposing to the state government on “investing” in harmful waste disposal here.

“The Johor government shares the same stance as our other state counterparts in not tolerating such businesses that can bring harm.

To a question on enforcement on any existing companies engaged in plastic or solid industrial waste dumping, Puah said the government will not tolerate such activities in the name of investment.

He urged the public to lodge any complaints to the Department of Environment or the state government if they come across any companies that engage in the activities.

It was reported on Tuesday that the federal government will not allow the country to become the world's solid waste dumping ground following China's ban of scraps imports.

Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the government will not allow the country to become a plastic waste bin.

She said China's ban on foreign waste has forced some developed countries to send their waste to other Asian countries.

Citing a report from the British National Audit Office, Malaysia was also the largest importer of plastic solid waste from Britain, taking in 17 per cent of the total 250,000 tonnes of solid waste from the country just in the first quarter this year.