Genovasi marks six years of design thinking

Genovasi Malaysia chief executive Datuk Lee Yew Meng (left) and Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz are pictured during Genovasi’s 6th anniversary celebration in Petaling Jaya August 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Genovasi Malaysia marked six years of nurturing design thinking individuals with an anniversary celebration, dubbed “Genovasi 6 Years On...” at its headquarters in Redberry City here yesterday.

The event was divided into two segments — the ReimagiNation Initiative and the inaugural Design Thinking Association of Malaysia (DTAM) Awards.

The DTAM Awards celebrated the works and achievements of design thinkers who made significant changes in their respective organisations.

Two awards were presented — the DT Trailblazer Award, in recognition of individuals who have succeeded in influencing and shaping purposeful, user-centric outcomes in their organisations; and the DT Advocate Award for those who have propagated the values of design thinking and influencing the adoption of design thinking on a large scale.

Education Ministry’s polytechnic education department (Curriculum Development Division) deputy director Dr Noreen Kamarudin received the DT Advocate Award while Sabrina Shabri of Maybank Bhd bagged the DT Trailblazer Award.

Creating a nation of thinkers has been the objective of Genovasi Malaysia since its inception in 2012. Through Genovasi d.school, it has produced 4,241 graduates.

Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs founding president Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz, who was the guest of honour, said: “I’m proud to have been the trustee of the Genovasi Foundation for some years now and it’s great to see the great work Genovasi is doing to further embed the values and principles of design thinking.”

In his welcoming address, Genovasi Malaysia chief executive Datuk Lee Yew Meng said: “In this era of change and facing the realities of existing within the time of Industry 4.0, we are perfectly poised to grasp at these changes and move with it to greater heights. Design thinking prepares us for just that.”

One of the event’s highlights was the live broadcast with Hasso-Plattner-Institut (HPI) D-School director Prof Ulrich Weinberg, from Potsdam, Germany, who shared his journey of having started the school.

He also commended Genovasi Malaysia for acting as a problem-solving engine in public service.

Among those who were at the event were Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming, Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Pasir Bedamar MP Terence Naidu Raja Naidu.

Also present were Ancom Bhd executive chairman Datuk Dr Siew Ka Wei, Ancom Group chief media officer Datuk Wong Sai Wan, Agensi Inovasi Malaysia CEO Nasser Jaafar, Genovasi Foundation chairman Tan Sri Abd Ghafar Mahmud as well as foreign dignitaries.