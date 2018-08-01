Azmin says will speak to Cabinet about 1MDB Haj programme

Mujahid said the Special Haj Programme funded by 1MDB would not continue this year due to the fact that the source of funds for the programme came from 1MDB, which is currently under investigation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has agreed to bring the Haj quota issue involving 1,200 pilgrims who received the offer letters to perform Haj under the Special 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Haj Programme to the attention of the Cabinet.

The minister’s agreement came after Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling), who is former Tabung Haji chairman, gave assurance that the pilgrims would pay the cost of their pilgrimage themselves.

“If based on the assurance given by Baling MP that their pilgrimage will not be sponsored by other entities, including Umno, and that they (pilgrims) are actually capable of going to Mecca using their own savings, then I’m prepared to bring the appeal to the relevant authorities for consideration.”

Mohamed Azmin said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Earlier, Abdul Azeez interjected the minister’s speech and appealed that the 1MDB Haj quota issue be taken to the Cabinet for consideration.

“I beg the minister to bring the matter to the attention of the Cabinet. Give them (pilgrims) the opportunity to perform Haj if they and their families are capable of paying for the costs,” he said.

Last Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the Special Haj Programme funded by 1MDB would not continue this year due to the fact that the source of funds for the programme came from 1MDB, which is under investigation. — Bernama