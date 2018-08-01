Kedah MB reshuffles exco members’ portfolios

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks during a campaign event in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Aug 1 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir today announced a reshuffle in portfolios for Members of the State Government Executive Council in line with the ministries at the Federal Government level.

In addition, Mukhriz also announced that the reshuffle followed the appointment of the State Assemblyman (Adun) for Kuah, Mohd Firdaus Ahmad as a new Exco member who took his oath of office before the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah this morning.

“We made slight changes to the portfolios or Exco members as I had stated that the objective, among other things, was in line with the ministries at the Federal government level,” he said at a media conference after launching the ‘Sistem Atas Talian Syariah’, known as “myReCourt” (My Registration Court) at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

Mukhriz said the appointment of Mohd Firdaus was due to the fact that the previous Exco member, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah who was the Chairman for the Finance, State Government-Owned Companies, Industry and Investment, and Religious Committee had been appointed as Deputy Finance Minister.

Following is the list of Exco Members and their new portfolios:

* Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir: Chairman of the State Planning, Land Affairs, State Economic Planning, Natural Resource Affairs, State Action Council and Finance Committee.

* Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh: Chairman of the Health, Rural Development, Religious and State Government Linked Companies (GLC) Committee.

* Tan Kok Yew: Chairman of the Industrial and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee

* Zamri Yusuf: Chairman of Public Works, Water Supply and Water and Energy Resources Committee

* Azman Nasrudin: Chairman of the Agriculture and Agro-Based, Transport and Primary Industry Committee

* Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris: Chairman of the Youth and Sports, Tourism and Culture and Entrepreneurial Development Committee

* Ooi Tze Min: Chairman of the Chinese and Siamese Community Affairs, Science and Technology, Climatic Change and Environmental Committee

* Dr Salmee Said: Chairman of the Education and Human Resource Committee

* R. Summugam: Chairman of the Indian Community Affairs, Solidarity, Domestic Trade and Consumerism Committee

* Halimaton Shaadiah Saad: Chairman of the Women, Family and Community Development, Poverty Eradication and Welfare Committee

* Mohd Firdaus Ahmad: Chairman of the Information, Communications and Multimedia, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO). — Bernama