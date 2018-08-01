Don’t tolerate or participate in hooliganism, PM tells sports fans

Mahathir called on Malaysians to avoid being involved in unhealthy sports rivalry. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, Aug 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir today urged local sports fans to not add fuel to fire by participating in any form of football hooliganism with supporters of opposing countries.

In light of the upcoming 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on August 18, Dr Mahathir called on Malaysians to be tolerant and “forget” about being involved in unhealthy sports rivalry.

“We must respect other people. They may have their own way of doing things, it doesn’t mean we have to do the same.

“Let us learn to tolerate and forget about it,” he told reporters after launching the circuit lights at Sepang International Circuit here.

Last month, Indonesian supporters reportedly threw bottles at Malaysian footballers at Stadium Gelora Delta after their team lost in the semifinals of the Asean Football Federation U-19 Youth Championship.

This prompted former president of the Malaysian Olympic Council Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar to advise the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organising Committee to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all athletes and supporters.

Earlier today, he reportedly said the Indonesian authority must identify potential hooligans which may cause a commotion prior to matches and bar them from entering the sports venue.