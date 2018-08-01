Treasuries drop before Fed as Apple lifts Nasdaq

The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly-opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 1 — Treasuries slid and the dollar pared gains as investors counted down to the latest Federal Reserve rate decision. Apple Inc’s rally buoyed the tech sector as an escalation in trade-war rhetoric weighed on equities and battered commodities.

A bond sell-off that started in Japan before spreading into Europe picked up steam in the US after the Treasury Department said it planned to raise long-term debt sales. That sent the yield on 10-year Treasuries past 3 per cent for the first time since June and pushed the dollar lower. The pound and euro drifted after underwhelming economic data.

In equities, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed after Apple signalled strong demand for high-end iPhones and rose to a record. Most S&P 500 members fell as investors weighed second-quarter earnings reports — nine of the index’s 11 members that reported Wednesday morning beat analysts’ profit forecasts — with China’s vow to retaliate if the US follows through on threats to increase import tariffs. Shanghai stocks finished sharply lower and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid.

Central banks are in focus as the Fed meets, and after the Bank of Japan tweaked its policy settings Tuesday to allow bigger swings in its bond market. US policy makers are poised to hold borrowing costs Wednesday and policy makers could reinforce bets on a rate increase in September if it repeats a reference to further gradual hikes in the accompanying policy statement. The Bank of England is expected to hike rates a day later.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s unpredictability on trade has been in the spotlight in the last 24 hours after reports that talks between Washington and Beijing were set to resume were quickly overtaken by a threat to raise tariffs.

Elsewhere, emerging-markets currencies and shares were steady.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season continues with Berkshire Hathaway, Barclays, Tesla, Toyota and BMW among companies reporting results. Central banks in the US, UK, Brazil and India are still to meet this week. The Bank of England is expected to hike even amid Brexit gloom. The Fed is seen standing pat, as is Brazil’s central bank. The RBI will probably raise its benchmark at its meeting Wednesday. The US jobs report is on Friday, and is predicted to show a healthy labor market, with 190,000 new jobs.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:29 a.m. New York time. The Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.8 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.3 per cent to the lowest in a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1 per cent. The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.168. The British pound was little changed at US$1.3124. Japan’s yen was little changed at 111.87 per dollar, near the strongest in almost two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 3.01 per cent, the highest in 10 weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.48 per cent, the highest in seven weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield climbed six basis points to 1.39 per cent, the highest in seven weeks.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.9 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4 per cent to a two-week low of US$67.79 a barrel. Copper dipped 2.9 per cent, the most in two weeks, to US$2.7485 a pound Gold declined 0.4 per cent to US$1,219.49 an ounce. — Bloomberg