Russia's Lavrov will not meet US Pompeo this week, says RIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will likely not meet Pompeo due to scheduling issues. — Reuters

MOSCOW, Aug 1 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not meet on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week, RIA agency citied a source in the Russian delegation.

Earlier today the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore during the ASEAN gathering.

However, the schedules of Lavrov and Pompeo do not allow a meeting this week, the source said. “It was decided to work out other opportunities for the meeting,” the source told RIA. — Reuters