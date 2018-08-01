Report: TM says Unifi contract awarded to Mokhzani Mahathir’s firm through open tender

Gobind (centre) had earlier asked TM to submit a report on the awarding of a contract to Opcom Holdings, of which Mokhzani is chairman. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — Telekom Malaysia (TM) said today that the broadband installation and restoration contract awarded to Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir’s firm, Opcom Holdings Bhd, was done through open tender, a news portal reported.

TM told Malaysiakini that the award of the contract was decided prior to the 14th general election, adding that the open tender for the Rakan Unifi contract took place in January and the evaluation process ended in April.

“TM’s board of directors approved the contract award in its sitting held on April 24,” the company said.

The RM11.16 million contract from July 2, 2018, to Dec 31, 2019, is for the installation and restoration of the Unifi service.



Malaysiakini also said Opcom yesterday reported to Bursa Malaysia that it had received a letter of award for the RM11.16 million Rakan Unifi contract on May 14, four days after Mokhzani’s father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as prime minister.

TM maintained that it has a robust and transparent procurement process and the company “upholds the highest code of conduct in corporate governance and integrity, and undergoes continuous improvement while adhering to industry best practices.”

Bernama reported earlier today that Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo had asked TM to submit a report on the awarding of a contract to Opcom Holdings, of which Mokhzani is chairman.