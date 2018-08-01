Syed Saddiq: F1 not coming back to Sepang, focus now on two-wheeled motorsports

On November 21, 2016, then-minister for Tourism and Culture Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz announced that Malaysia will be saying goodbye to hosting F1 events after the 2017 Grand Prix. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Aug 1 — The government will not be welcoming back Formula One (F1) events and will continue to focus on two-wheeled motorsport events instead, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He explained today that the financial resources needed to run the global event could be better spent further developing the Sepang International Circuit.

“Actually the Cabinet has decided to move away from F1 and focus on two-wheeled sports instead, including MotoGP and other superbike series. It (F1) is costly and we know it has diminishing marginal returns.

“We will continue to discuss the transformation of Sepang and how it can be further boosted as a motorsports hub,” he told a press conference before the Circuit Lights Official Event here today.

On November 21, 2016, then-minister for Tourism and Culture Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz announced that Malaysia will be saying goodbye to hosting F1 events after the 2017 Grand Prix, citing high costs as the main reason.