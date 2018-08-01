Gobind slams Opposition MPs after rep asks how to avoid ‘dedak’ slander

Tajuddin had asked Gobind (pic) how politicians could protect themselves from slander on the internet, prompting the latter's withering response. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today lashed out at the Opposition in the Dewan Rakyat after an Umno MP asked how he could stop being accused online of accepting ‘dedak’ (bribes).

Responding to Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak), Gobind made references to the millions of ringgit in cash, jewellery, handbags, and other luxury items seized from apartments linked to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“On the question of dedak, it is enough for me to say: It was not our leader who had hundreds of thousands worth of cash in apartments.

“It was not our leader who has handbags worth in the hundreds of thousands, and it is not our leader who has expensive watches,” Gobind said.

The response stunned the opposition MPs into silence before Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) interjected and asked Gobind to respect the court’s decision before making judgements of his own.

“So when people bring up this topic, like dedak, just try to think what is the true message they are trying to deliver,” Gobind said.

Tajuddin had asked Gobind how politicians could protect themselves from slander on the internet.

“Umno members are accused on social media of accepting dedak (bribes), they say we are dedak eaters; I’ve never eaten dedak.

“This is embarrassing, this is slander, these are words that I feel brings a negative effect to us; so what is a way to avoid such accusations?” Tajuddin asked, triggering the response from Gobind.