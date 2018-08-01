In Sg Kandis, PAS members told not to spoil votes or support Pakatan

Candidates for the Sungai Kandis by-election, (from left) PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, independent candidate K. Murthy and BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam at the nomination centre in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PAS has told its supporters today to refrain from spoiling their votes in the Sungai Kandis by-election.

Despite that, the Islamist party also said it will not support Pakatan Harapan (PH), claiming the ruling coalition has failed to deliver its manifesto.

“PAS heeds and accept fully the view of our spiritual adviser in his advice to Sungai Kandis voters to not choose the candidate from a party that can be seen as bringing harm to Islam, citizens and country,” its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement.

“Based on the above scenario, I urge all voters especially among PAS members and supporters to discharge their duties as voters and to not ever cause spoilt votes.”

On August 4, PH’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni will go up against Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and independent Murthi Krishnasamy.

PAS said in the statement it will not mobilise its campaigners for the by-election, but its information chief Nasrudin Hassan has vowed to campaign against PH.

PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz has also encouraged PAS members to vote for Umno, calling the party its “big brother”.

Takiyuddin said today statements made by its party leaders in their Sungai Kandis campaign do not go against the party’s stand.

Lokman has previously said he was overwhelmed by and grateful for the public show of support PAS gave ahead of the by-election.

Speaking to reporters after a PAS rally, Lokman said the Islamist party’s overt backing will increase his chances of winning the Selangor state seat as its members are loyal to their leaders.