JCorp industrial zones to bring in RM18b in investments for Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 1 — Johor state investment company, Johor Corporation (JCorp), is expected to bring in an estimated investment of RM18 billion within the next five years through its three industrial zones in Muar, Pengerang and Sedenak.

Its president and chief executive officer Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim said among the main initiatives undertaken was the relocation of furniture factories, specifically at Bakri, near Muar, to a better site.

He said the 399-hectare zone, named Muar Furniture Park (MFP), will be able to house more than 130 furniture companies as well as a one-stop centre for promotion and marketing activities.

“The state government is a partner in the development of MFP, besides the participation of Muar Furniture Association and Malaysia Timber Board (MTIB).

“The development of MFP will give a socioeconomic impact to the country and also strengthen Malaysia’s position as the top ten largest furniture exporter in the world,” said Kamaruzzaman.

He said this during JCorp’s Industrial Development Division 2018 Investor and Networking Day in conjunction with its 50th anniversary held at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here.

Kamaruzzaman added that Johor is the biggest furniture exporter in Malaysia, with its products exported to more than 160 countries.

He said besides providing job opportunities, MFP would also generate other economic activities that would create jobs for locals.

On the second zone in JCorp’s focus, Kamaruzzaman said a 319.7 ha land in the Pengerang Industrial Park would be marketed to oil and gas investors.

He also said that the Sedenak Iskandar Data Hub, to be developed within a 161.8 ha land, will be jointly developed with the Malaysia Digital Economic Council.

Kamaruzzaman pointed out that besides the three projects, JCorp would also focus on efforts to attract investment to the last 505.8 ha site within the Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex (TLIC) for heavy industries such as steel, petrochemical as well as oil and gas players.

“A majority of the activity at TLIC focuses on heavy industry such as chemical, oleochemicals, logistic, engineering, besides port and warehousing services.

“So far, JCorp has brought in 116 projects with an investment value of almost RM1 billion to develop the industrial complex,” he said.

The three projects would increase the number of industrial zones developed by JCorp, through its subsidiary, TPM Technopark, to 34 areas.

As the main company for state development, JCorp has built 31 industrial zones within 5,827 ha and brought in a total of RM80 billion worth of investment, while creating 196,369 employment opportunities.

“With that, a total of 1,289 factories have been operating in all zones developed by JCorp until June this year,” added Kamaruzzaman.