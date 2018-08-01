Wee Wern makes huge leap in world rankings

Low Wee Wern in action during the Malaysian Open squash championships at Bukit Jalil squash centre. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Low Wee Wern is the biggest mover in the squash world rankings, jumping 184 spots to world No. 70.

The Penangite returned to competitive play in July after 20 months out for surgeries and rehab on her left knee.

Upon her return, the 27-year-old won back-to-back titles at the Malaysian Open and Tasmanian Open, and is in line to be the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour player of the month.

She’s currently competing in the Australian Open in Melbourne from August 1 to 5 and will compete in the team event at the Asian Games in Indonesia from August 18 till September 2, where Malaysia are the defending champions.