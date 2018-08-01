Shafie urges public to keep calm after Semporna fire

Shafie called on Sabahans to show compassion and kindness to victims of the fire in Semporna. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 1 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged the public to keep calm amidst rumours as to the cause of the fire in Semporna yesterday evening.

He called on everyone to show compassion and kindness to the victims and welcomed any assistance to be given to those who lost their homes and their possessions in the 6pm fire.

“Our most immediate concern is for the well-being of the victims. Let us show compassion and kindness towards them instead of being caught up with rumours that are unfounded,” he said in a statement issued here today.

No casualties were reported in the fire at Kampung Air Hujung and Kampung Air Tengah, but more than 1,000 of floating villages’ residents were left homeless.

Swift measures are being made by the Semporna District Council and other authorities to ensure they receive adequate shelter and relief.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating to determine if the cause of the fire was due to arson, which ended up destroying some 200 wooden houses on stilts. — Bernama