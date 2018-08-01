Police arrest man, seize various drugs worth RM2.35m

The police have crippled an international and local drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of a man and seizure of various drugs worth RM2.35 million in a raid at a house in Taman Desa Jaya, Johor Baru. — Reuters

KULAI, Aug 1 — The police have crippled an international and local drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of a man and seizure of various drugs worth RM2.35 million in a raid at a house in Taman Desa Jaya, Johor Baru, two days ago.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the 38-year-old man was arrested at 8.30 pm by a team from the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department following tip-offs from the public.

“The drugs seized were 88,270 ecstasy pills; 2,400 Eramin 5 pills; 830 gm of syabu; 205 gm of ketamine, as well as 40 gm of powder and 100 ml of liquid believed to be drugs,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Khalil said the police also seized a number of drug processing equipment, a Proton Waja and Perodua Myvi, RM5,150 in cash, an Oris branded watch, a necklace, two mobile phones and a ring.

He said investigations found the house was believed to be used as a mini-laboratory to process the drugs allegedly smuggled in from a neighbouring country up north.

The man was remanded for a week from yesterday to assist with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Khalil added that from January to July this year, the Johor police had arrested 8,909 suspects for various drug offences and seized 500 kg worth of drugs worth over RM17 million. — Bernama