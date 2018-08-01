Stop coughing excuses to delay action against Gua Musang paedo — Chew Mei Fun

AUGUST 1 — As the first female Deputy Prime Minister whilst simultaneously wielding the Women, Family and Community Development portfolio, there were high hopes that Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would use her position coupled with her experience as a medical doctor to propel the status of women in addition to safeguarding the rights of a child.

Likewise with DAP Deputy Women’s Minister who etched her place in history as not only the youngest State Legislative Assembly Speaker but also as a first female Speaker of any legislative houses, and who made publicity materials on creating awareness on rape, the public had high expectations on Hannah Yeoh.

It comes as a huge disillusionment that both Dr Wan Azizah and Hannah Yeoh have turned mute since after the initial assuring remark from the Pandan MP that the authorities would investigate the Kelantan rubber trader for elements of child grooming. Unfortunately, the DPM went on to defend the paedophile by urging the public to “not to let emotions dictate the course of actions we should take (17 July 2018)”, thus appearing to quell public uproar.

She even cited that “action must be based on concrete evidence, not on media reports or hearsay (31 July 2018),” thereby disregarding the glaring evidence available including:

- the 41-year old groom’s public self-confession of lusting for Ayu since she was 7-years old,

- he has been fined by the Gua Musang Lower Syariah Court for solemnising a marriage and polygamy without obtaining the court’s permission.

- under the Penal Code, consent by a child is not the same as consent by an adult

- The husband in question – Che Abdul Karim also does not dispute reports by The New York Times that he has “brought his child to a hill retreat for a holiday” which suggests he has co-habitated with Ayu. How many adult males bring an eleven-year old girl alone to the hillside for a holiday when they are not related by blood at all?

As Dr Wan Azizah has acknowledged that Ayu has been sent for a medical check-up, then the results or proof will not lie as to whether the child has lost her virginity or not. If the child has been penetrated, then why wait further to charge the paedophile?

These hesitance to pursue the case cause unease among outraged Malaysians as to why public and child interests are not safeguarded but instead left susceptible to further child grooming and inappropriate bodily touches by perverts.

Are these not sufficient evidence of child grooming for which he can be charged and punished under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017?

Are Dr Wan Azizah and Yeoh too concerned of upsetting religious extremists who cite that unions with minors are legitimate?

Wan Wan Azizah and Hannah Yeoh should use the influence of their positions to ensure that the Attorney General Chambers no longer delays in charging Che Abdul Karim for child grooming at the very least. Likewise, Che Abdul Karim must be held accountable by the provisions provided by law for neglecting to look after the welfare of his first two wives and children from these marriages.

*Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun is MCA Vice President.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.