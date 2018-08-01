MAF pulling all the stops to get Rayzam to Indonesia

There’s a 50-50 chance that Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian will be able to make his maiden Asian Games appearance. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — There’s a 50-50 chance that Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian will be able to make his maiden Asian Games appearance.

Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) President Datuk Karim Ibrahim is attempting to include the national 110m hurdle champion to the quadrennial event in Indonesia starting August 18-September 2.

Rayzam failed to qualify by merit under Olympic Council Of Malaysia (OCM) criteria for category A, meaning he must be in the top four in Asia to get a fully-paid trip. Failure to do so means you must pay your own way and will be reimbursed if you get a medal.

Rayzam was in Germany for almost three months for competition and training and did not meet the 13.66s mark — 0.01s of his national record — for category A. However, the Sabah Sports Council was ready to pay for his trip.

Since MAF didn’t consult him or ask him if he has backers, they didn’t include his name in the list to compete once the deadline had passed on July 29.

Upon returning from Germany, Rayzam was upset the 4x100m men’s team were included in the list despite them also not meeting the criteria, and was disappointed by MAF for not asking to consulting him about his situation before making a decision not to include him in the games.

“At the time we put these athletes in category B, no one told us they had the states prepared to fund them in case they don’t hit the mark set by OCM,” said Karim.

“We sent them abroad so they can try and break records or meet the qualification mark but no one came back with a result. The federation had clearly mentioned to all athletes from the beginning you must qualify by the standard set by OCM before July 29.

“The relay boys were sent in category A on appeal and because they did reasonably well at the Commonwealth Games. Also, if you register first then pull out later we would incur a fine.

“Rayzam informed us after the fact he has Sabah as backers. As this is a special case, we now have sent a written letter to the Indonesian and Asian athletics associations and the chances are 50-50 not just for Rayzam, but we’re asking for Jackie Wong Siew Cheer (Hammer Throw) and Iskandar Alwi (Pole Vault) as well.

“Hopefully by next week, we will have a decision, and it must come from the organiser’s side.”

Razyzam, when contacted, is keeping his hopes up that he will get to compete. In retrospect, he wished the association had consulted with him first before making any decisions. That way they would’ve known he had sponsors.

“I’m a little upbeat after speaking to Zainal Abas (national athletics head coach) and they’ve assured me they’re doing all they can for me,” said the 30-year-old.

“My mood for training has come back and I’ve started my workout. Fingers crossed the Indonesian authorities let me in. I’m really hoping things work out,” said the Sabahan.