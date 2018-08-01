Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s downtrend to close marginally lower against the US dollar due to lack of positive catalyst to boost sentiment for the local currency, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.0640/0680 against the greenback versus Tuesday’s 4.0630/0670.

A dealer said the US dollar rallied as the Japanese yen, its main rival, retreated after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its rates low for an “extended period of time”.

“The yen struggled but this somehow sparked appetite for the greenback,” he told Bernama.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded higher, except against the Singapore dollar, declining to 2.9843/9881 from Tuesday’s 2.9829/9860.

The local unit appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6279/6325 from 3.6433/6472 yesterday, rose versus the British pound to 5.3316/3376 from 5.3453/3522 and appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7472/7539 from 4.7626/7682. — Bernama