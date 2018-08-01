Probe paper in report against ex-Sabah CM referred to AGC, police chief says

Former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman delivers a speech in Tawau April 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 1 — A police investigation paper on a report against former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said today.

However, a few additional statements have to be included in the paper on the report lodged by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on alleged criminal intimidation after the swearing-in of the Sabah chief minister, he said.

Juhar had made the report on May 14. Ramli said that soon after the report was made, the police recorded a statement from Juhar.

Musa was sworn in as the chief minister on May 10 following the general election a day earlier after the Sabah BN declared victory by a simple majority.

However, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, president of Parti Warisan Sabah, was sworn in two days later after several BN assemblyman crossed over to Warisan.

Meanwhile, on the fire which destroyed more than 300 houses at the water village in Semporna yesterday, Ramli said an investigation was ongoing.

“I was informed that the fire started from the burning of rubbish and that there was no criminal element involved. Nevertheless, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department is conducting an investigation,” he said.

Earlier, Ramli witnessed the handing over of duties of two senior police officers.

Former assistant director of the Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (Wellness/Organisation) ACP Habibi Majinji has taken over as Kota Kinabalu Police chief, replacing ACP M. Chandra who has been appointed as the head of the Sabah Strategic Resources and Technology (START) Department. — Bernama