Create safe spaces for victims to report cases of sexual harassment — Maria Chin Abdullah

AUGUST 1 — Since a recent article about sexual harassment by an orthopaedic head of department was published, I sincerely hope that more and more victims would come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment by the doctor.

Like many Malaysians, I am shocked and disgusted that this predator was allowed to go undiscovered for such a long time.

Statistics revealed by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development today about the number of sexual harassment cases reported is very troubling. Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh today said that for the years 2015-2017, only 47 cases of sexual harassment in the public sector were reported. Meanwhile in the private sector, the number of sexual harassment reported to the Human Resources Ministry so far in 2018 (from January till June) is 15 cases. This follows 24 cases in 2017, 26 cases in 2016, and only 14 cases respectively for 2015, 2014 and 2013.

It is very clear that there is a very real problem with under-reported cases as it clearly does not represent the scale of sexual harassment here in Malaysia. The fear of reporting instances of sexual harassment is still a closeted issue in our society and we need to pay more attention to how we can make it easier for victims to come forward.

The disappointing statistics on reported cases of sexual harassment in Malaysia shows that it is still difficult for victims to report such crimes. Many companies do not have a guideline to deal with sexual harassment and therefore many cases go unreported or even worse, get swept under the rug.

Although the Health Minister had immediately set up an independent inquiry body to look into the sexual harassment case of a female houseman by an orthopaedics department head, it was also reported that a top ranking official from the Ministry had said that they were still waiting for a police report on the matter.

This reflects a lack of understanding, sympathy and insensitivity on the trauma suffered by the victim from a high official.

In any sexual harassment case, it is not necessary to have police reports, due to employment stigma and shame, but at the initial stage resolved internally through the company or agencies’ inquiry/grievances processes.

I must stress that to talk about sexual harassment can be traumatising for a victim, especially when faced with the idea of making their case heard in public. Many of the alleged perpetrators are often in a position of power and influence, and will therefore cause the victim to fear severe repercussions to their career prospects.

It therefore becomes very important that we establish safe spaces for sexual harassment victims to be heard. This includes creating a platform where victims can come together, feel secure and that they are not alone.

It is also time the Government and Corporations begin to recognise that sexual harassment is a violation of their human rights.

Today the Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said that the government is looking to enact specific laws against sexual harassment as the current laws under the Penal Code are too vague and do not adequately deal with the problem.

She also said that the Government is considering conducting awareness campaigns and gender-sensitisation training among civil servants under all ministries, starting with heads of departments.

While the law is being considered, I would like the Government to encourage the public and private sectors to enforce the existing code of practice in sexual harassment which was set up by the Ministry of Human Resources to encourage victims to report and to establish fair internal reporting and investigation of these cases. This will prevent anyone in a position in power to easily take advantage of others sexually.

However, I also call upon employers to also take the lead and promote awareness among employees over what rights victims have and how they can report instances of sexual harassment.

Creating safe spaces for victims of sexual harassment is not only the job of the Government but is the responsibility of all employers. As Government of the day, it has a duty to ensure that the rights of employees are protected and that sexual harassment at the workplace is removed from our society.

*Maria Chin Abdullah is Petaling Jaya MP.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.