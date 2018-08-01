Premature to discuss raising water tariffs now, Selangor MB says

Amirudin hinted that tariffs may be revised in the future. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today said there is still time before any talks about increasing water tariffs from the ongoing state water assets migration exercise take place.

He said the focus currently is to push for the acquisition of Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH).

“At the moment, documents for the takeover of SPLASH are ready and we are quite confident of the restructuring process.

“It is too premature to talk about any increase in water tariffs. The restructuring can be settled without the dependence on a possible tariff hike,” Amirudin said.

He, however, hinted that tariffs may be revised in the future.

“In this world of uncertainties, there can be a possibility for that to happen,” he said when asked if tariffs will be increased some day.

The cost to takeover SPLASH is expected to be revealed by August 10.

Water, Land and Natural Resources minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar recently told Malay Mail that water tariffs will inevitably go up as a result from the water restructuring exercise.

He said it was the only way for state-owned company Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to repay Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB), a company under the Finance Ministry, for the acquisition of SPLASH.

According to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), the minimum payment for the usage of 35 cubic metres and above is fixed at RM6 for domestic consumption.

The Selangor government, however, has been providing 20 cubic metres of free water to households since 2008.

Earlier today, Amirudin graced Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor’s (PKNS) 54th anniversary celebration.

Over a thousand employees and stakeholders attended the luncheon held at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.