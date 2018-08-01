Create safe space for sexual harassment victims, PJ MP urges

Maria Chin said companies should take the initial approach by establishing a fair internal investigation in a non-threatening environment to the victims. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A police report following any sexual harassment incidents at a workplace would not be necessary, if companies provide a safe space for their employees who have been victimised, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah said.

In a statement today, Maria said discussing their experience may be traumatising for victims especially since most would worry about the backlash on their careers.

She said companies should take the initial approach by establishing a fair internal investigation in a non-threatening environment to the victims.

“Many of the alleged perpetrators are often in a position of power and influence, and will therefore cause the victim to fear severe repercussions to their career prospects.

“It, therefore, becomes very important that we establish safe spaces for sexual harassment victims to be heard.

“This includes creating a platform where victims can come together, feel secure and that they are not alone,” she said.

Recently, The Star newspaper quoted sources as claiming that the head of an Orthopaedics department in a Klang Valley public hospital has been routinely targeting house officers for sexual harassment.

The doctor reportedly targeted young female house officers who were vulnerable since he has the authority to fail their housemanship.

The Health Ministry has since set up an independent inquiry body to look into the allegations.

However, deputy health director-general Datuk Dr Azman Abu Bakar reportedly demanded that a police report be shown over the matter.

“This reflects a lack of understanding, sympathy and insensitivity on the trauma suffered by the victim from a high official,” Maria commented.

She also called on the government to encourage the public and private sectors to enforce the existing code of practice in sexual harassment which was set up by the Ministry of Human Resources.

“This will prevent anyone in a position in power to easily take advantage of others sexually.

“Creating safe spaces for victims of sexual harassment is not only the job of the government but is the responsibility of all employers.

“As government of the day, it has a duty to ensure that the rights of employees are protected and that sexual harassment at the workplace is removed from our society,” she said.

Earlier today, Deputy Women, Community and Family Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said that for the years 2015-2017, only 47 cases of sexual harassment in the public sector were reported.

Meanwhile in the private sector, the number of sexual harassment reported to the Human Resources Ministry so far in 2018 (from January till June) is 15 cases.

This follows 24 cases in 2017, 26 cases in 2016, and only 14 cases respectively for 2015, 2014 and 2013.

Maria said the figures illustrated that Malaysia has a severe problem of under-reported cases regarding sexual harassment, claiming that it does not represent the actual scale.

“The fear of reporting instances of sexual harassment is still a closeted issue in our society and we need to pay more attention to how we can make it easier for victims to come forward.

“Many companies do not have a guideline to deal with sexual harassment and therefore many cases go unreported or even worse, get swept under the rug,” she said.