Minister unaware of order to stop Utusan subscription, but supports it nonetheless

Maszlee said he does not see a problem with the move if it was indeed true. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today he was unaware of a purported order issued by his ministry to all education institutions to stop subscribing to Umno-owned Malay broadsheet Utusan Malaysia.

He said that he would check with his special adviser Wan Saiful Wan Jan on the matter, as the directive bore the latter’s name.

“I am not sure of this, I have not gotten any information,” Maszlee told reporters in Parliament.

Malaysiakini earlier today reported that the instruction was made to all public universities and schools, with a memo signed by Wan Saiful, who is also the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman.

The July 18 memo was directed to the Education Ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Mohd Gazali Abas, and was confirmed by a ministry official.

However, Maszlee said he does not see a problem with the move if it was indeed true.

“Now we are in cost cutting mode, we can read news online nowadays why do we need papers?” Maszlee asked.

“We support all measures that can save taxpayers money.”