Suspected arsonist nabbed in fatal Sentul fire, cops classify case as murder

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department personnel at the scene of the fire that destroyed a motorcycle shop at Jalan Sentul in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Police have arrested a suspect after he was believed to have started a fire at a motorcycle repair shop that claimed a woman’s life and injured two others in Sentul yesterday.

The 33-year-old suspect is warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur after he sustained 53 per cent burns to his body during the incident, said Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy today.

He said the 51-year-old deceased was identified as the shop owner.

“Initial investigation at the scene showed that the victim was in her office with her husband when the suspect who was a mechanic arrived to meet both of them around 8pm.

“Shortly after, the victim phoned her 46-year-old shop mechanic who was outside the premises to chase the suspect away from the office,” he added, police received an emergency call around 8.39pm informing of a fight in front of a bank near the shoplot and a fire at the location.

Munusamy said the suspect then left the building before heading to his motorcycle that was parked outside the shop and picked up a container believed to be filled with petrol.

“The suspect then proceeded to douse the victim in petrol before taking out a lighter to start a fire which burned down the shoplot and subsequently led to the death of the victim,” he added the victim’s husband and shop worker failed to stop the suspect.

Post-mortem result revealed the victim died of severe burns and smoke inhalation with no physical injuries found on her body.

“However the motive of the incident is still being investigated because the statements from the main witness (shop mechanic) and suspect could not be obtained as both were unconscious,” Munusamy said.

He said the woman’s husband suffered 46 per cent burns to his body while the shop's mechanic suffered 11 per cent burns. Both are currently warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier Kuala Lumpur Fire Operation Division assistant director Ruhisha Haris said the motorcycle shop was completely destroyed while a clinic on the second floor and hostel rooms on the third and fourth floors were partially gutted.

According to him, the deceased’s charred remain was found next to a counter in the shop which was located on the ground floor of the four-storey building.

A total of 34 firemen from its stations in Sentul, Titiwangsa and Hang Tuah rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.42pm yesterday.