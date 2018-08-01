New Petronas chairman: Ahmad Nizam Salleh

Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh has been named new chairman of Petronas. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Prime Minister’s Office announced today the appointment of Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh as the new chairman of state oil and gas giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

The appointment takes place with immediate effect.

“Ahmad Nizam has been working in the oil and gas industry for 37 years, and had served Petronas in several positions for the majority of his career,” the office said in a statement.

It also said Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin remains the president and group chief executive officer.

Ahmad Nizam was previously the managing director of Engen Ltd, a South Africa-based subsidiary of Petronas, and before that had held several positions in Petronas.

Among others, he was the managing director of Malaysia LNG Group of Companies, and later vice-president, Corporate Services Division of Petronas in 2007.

In 2015, he had been tipped to take on the top job, but Tan Sri Sidek Hassan’s tenure was extended by three years instead.

Sidek finally stepped down at the end of June this year.