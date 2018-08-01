India’s central bank raises interest rate to fight inflation

People walk past India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Aug 1 — India’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest in two years as it stepped up efforts to curb inflation and stem capital outflows.

Five of the six members of the monetary policy committee voted to raise the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, with Ravindra Dholakia the only one opposing it, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement today. The decision was in line with the forecasts of 40 of the 53 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The committee kept the policy stance neutral.

The MPC said momentum in domestic economic activity continued to be sustained and the output gap had virtually closed. However, uncertainty around domestic inflation needs to be carefully monitored in the coming months, it said.

The RBI’s rate move is the second in eight weeks and follows emerging-market counterparts in Indonesia, the Philippines and elsewhere who are trying to counter currency routs and inflation risks triggered by higher US rates and a stronger dollar. The rupee is down nearly 7 per cent against the dollar this year to be the worst performer in Asia.

Bonds extended gains, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark note down 5 basis points to 7.72 per cent.

Key points

Inflation projection for 2H FY2019 raised to 4.8% from 4.7% FY19 growth projection retained; 1Q FY20 growth seen at 7.5% Risks to the outlook have increased with rising trade tensions

Inflation has been running well above the central bank’s medium-term target of 4 per cent, with the outlook set to worsen as oil prices stay elevated and the currency weakens. Higher government prices for some food crops also poses upside risk to inflation.

The currency and inflation woes come against the backdrop of an economy that’s growing faster than any other major nation, strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position as he prepares for elections next year. But risks to the outlook are formidable: as the world’s fastest-growing oil consumer, higher crude prices will push up the current-account deficit, while global trade tensions threaten exports and investment.

While acknowledging that geopolitical tensions and elevated oil prices continue to be sources of risk to global growth, the RBI was confident that domestic economic recovery was well entrenched.

Monsoon outlook

“Various indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to be strong,” the central bank said in the statement. “The progress of the monsoon so far and a sharper than the usual increase” in support prices for some crops are expected to boost rural demand by raising farmers’ income, the RBI added.

The economy’s strong performance gives policy makers another reason to hike rates. Core inflation — which strips out volatile food, fuel and light prices — has been sticky at a four-year high of more than 6 per cent, indicating demand pressures in the economy. — Bloomberg