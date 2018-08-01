Under spotlight, sex predator doctor pressures juniors to sign letter of support

Dzulkelfy said investigators must be given ample room and time to properly examine the allegations. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The head of a Klang Valley public hospital’s Orthopaedic department accused of sexually terrorising house officers is reportedly pressuring his subordinates to sign a letter of support, backing his good conduct.

The copy of the draft letter sighted by Malay Mail sought to among others portray the doctor as an exemplary role model to medical officers, who prioritises discipline, punctuality, and is fair.

It attempted to credit him for playing a nurturing role in developing the talent and abilities of those under his charge, and his appreciation for their potential.

It also aimed for the doctor to remain as the hospital’s Orthopaedic head of department.

He has reportedly been directed to go on indefinite leave, after his alleged sexual misconduct was revealed.

The letter was dated August 1, and is addressed to “Committee Independent Inquiry Body” under the Health Ministry and the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

The Star reported an anonymous source as saying the senior doctor instructed one of his staff to draft the letter yesterday, before asking the others including nurses to sign it.

The source said the letter is expected to be sent by tomorrow, adding the doctor was also identifying those who have not signed and urging them to do so.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dzulkelfy Ahmad said investigators must be given ample room and time to properly examine the allegations.

This comes after Malay Mail reported the Health Department as having issued a gag order to stop medical officers in the hospital from divulging further information on the Orthopaedic head of department there following media spotlight.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has vowed to get to the bottom of the issue, saying he would be meeting his counterpart in the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy Hannah Yeoh to discuss the matter.

The doctor reportedly targeted young female house officers who were vulnerable since he has the authority to fail their housemanship.