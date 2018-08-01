Varsity heads leaking info to BN leaders, education minister claims

Maszlee said several university heads had also resorted to taking disciplinary action against or were involved in efforts to eliminate fellow colleagues who were not on the same page as them or did not support BN. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Maszlee Malik accused today the vice-chancellors (VCs), chairmen and directors of some of the country’s public universities of politicking and supplying information to senior Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders.

The education minister sought to substantiate his assertion based on the backlash he received after a recent discussion with the heads of the universities, which he had described as a regular meeting.

“Firstly, I am surprised as to how they knew there was a meeting; for sure they received information from the VCs who are still in contact with them.

“So these VCs, are they working for the Education Ministry of Malaysia or for the Opposition? That’s a major question,” Maszlee told a news conference at the Parliament lobby here.

He also clarified that in his meeting with the university heads, he had given them a choice of resigning from their positions or to work with the Pakatan Harapan government on its reform agenda.

“I offered for them to resign without action being taken against them if they felt they could not carry out the agenda of reform, or together bring changes to public universities and its autonomy,” he said.

Maszlee had earlier confirmed the removal of five people as the heads of public universities in termination letters dated June 23, saying they were seen as a hindrance in carrying forward the agenda of institutional reform.

The five were listed as Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Zaki Azmi, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin’s Kamaruddin Hussin, Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Noorul Ainur, Universiti Tun Hussien Onn’s Shufri Mohd Zin, and Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Anuar Ali.

Maszlee added that his ministry had information on political appointees to public universities.

“They know who they are, and they have also stated they were appointed because they were Umno or BN members, or those who helped BN and Umno during the campaign period for the elections.

“A lot of them are involved in politics, that is why we have full reports, complete with evidence,” Maszlee added.

According to Maszlee, several university heads had also resorted to taking disciplinary action against or were involved in efforts to eliminate fellow colleagues who were not on the same page as them or did not support BN.