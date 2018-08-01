Strikes buffet profits at Air France-KLM

Frederic Gagey (centre), interim CEO of Air France-KLM, Pieter Elbers (left), Deputy CEO of Air France-KLM and President and CEO of KLM, and Franck Terner (right), Deputy CEO of Air France-KLM and CEO of Air France, attend the company’s half-year results in Paris, August 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 1 — A wave of strikes battered earnings at Air France-KLM in the second quarter, but higher passenger numbers meant the group stayed in the black, it said today.

The Franco-Dutch company estimated the cost of the 15 days of strikes between February and June at €335 million (approx. RM1.6 billion).

In just the second quarter, the impact of the strikes was estimated at around €260 million.

In spite of the dent, the group’s turnover from April to June was stable at €6.6 billion, thanks in part to an 0.8 per cent rise in passenger numbers to 26 million, according to a statement.

The group reported net profits of €109 million for the second quarter. That was down sharply from 593 million for the same period last year, although that figure was boosted by new accounting rules.

In the first quarter, coinciding with the cold winter months, Air France-KLM’s earnings had taken a serious hit, with the company suffering a net loss of €269 million.

Low-cost airline Transavia helped boost the group’s overall performance, with passenger numbers up 5.2 per cent in the second quarter.

“The environment was better than we expected,” chief financial officer and acting CEO Frederic Gagey said in a conference call with journalists.

“We were quite happy with the context of demand for air transport, with group unit revenue up 1.7 per cent,” driven by premium traffic performance, Gagey said.

Investors welcomed the news, sending Air France-KLM’s share price soaring 6.35 per cent in mid-morning trading today on the Paris stock exchange.

Air France has been hit by a major dispute, with employees of the French carrier demanding better salaries.

The strikes led to the resignation in May of group CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac. He had gambled his job on calling a vote among Air France staff on whether to accept a seven per cent pay rise over four years, saying he would quit if it was rejected.

He announced his resignation on May 4 after 55 per cent voted against the deal.

Janaillac’s successor is expected to be named in September. — AFP