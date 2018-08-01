Allegations of money stash just political attacks, says Azmin

Azmin, who is the incumbent deputy president, is yet to declare his candidacy for any of the party’s posts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said allegations that he had millions stashed in overseas accounts were political attacks ahead of the PKR elections.

“I am confident that these are political attacks ahead of the party elections and I have weathered such tests before,” Azmin told reporters in Parliament.

The allegations surfaced in an anonymous blog over a month ago.

