Rais Yatim bashes DAP’s Wanita chief over seven-year-old quote

Rais’ attack against the Wanita DAP chief came after he criticised another leader from the PH component party, M. Kulasegaran, for allegedly describing Malays as 'pendatang', or immigrants. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Tan Sri Rais Yatim has continued his criticism against allies in Pakatan Harapan today, this time DAP assemblyman Chong Eng for a remark she made seven years ago.

The former minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member branded Chong a “petualang”, a Malay word that literally means “vagrant”, but can also means an “opportunist”.

He added that such comments showed why it was necessary to have a single-stream education system.

“It is unfortunate if the government straight away supports the UEC,” Rais tweeted, referring to the Unified Examination Certificate qualification in Chinese independent high schools.

“DAP must stop such acts. Otherwise, the consequences will be terrible.”

Lantaran komen petualang seperti inilah kenapa pendidikan Negara masa depan wajib SATU. Amat malang jika kerajaan condong lantas mendokong UEC. DAP wajib hentikan gara2 ini jika tidak buruk padahnya. pic.twitter.com/h19azaZoxP — RAISYATIM (@DrRaisYatim) August 1, 2018

Chong, who is Padang Lalang assemblyman in Penang, was quoted in a 2011 KiniTV video report as saying that “actually, many Malays also came from outside Malaysia”.

She had said that many of those labelled as “Malays” had originated from outside Malaysia, while the “true” natives were Orang Asli.

Rais’ attack against the Wanita DAP chief came after he criticised another leader from the PH component party, M. Kulasegaran, for allegedly describing Malays as “pendatang”, or immigrants.

Rais said yesterday that Kulasegaran had lost his credibility because he failed to act like a minister.