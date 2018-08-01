Sabah assemblyman quits Umno, but stays independent

Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman has quit Umno and BN.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 1 — Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman has announced his exit from Umno and the Barisan Nasional coalition, for a future as an independent representative in the State Assembly.

Saddi said that he would be an “independent opposition” state assemblyman who is constructive, and provides check-and-balance in the current political scenario.

“I will support any local-based political party that is fighting for the issues under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, more oil and gas royalty, and Sabah’s rightful position within the Malaysian federation that may have been overlooked by the federal government,” he said in a statement here today.

Saddi said he was not pressured by any party, and made the decision to leave on his own accord, after considering his options as an opposition member in the current Warisan-Pakatan Harapan state government.

Saddi also thanked his former comrades in Umno, naming former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Sabah Umno liasion chief Tan Sri Musa Aman, for the opportunity to serve as Sukau assemblyman for three terms.

Saddi retained his Sukau seat in the polls, after beating rival Mohd Ismail Ayob from Warisan with a 1,628 majority.

He follows in the footsteps of Balung assemblyman Osman Jamal, Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Hamisah Samat, Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar, and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib who have left Umno.

But unlike them, Saddi has not announced plans to join any party.