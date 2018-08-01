Telekom ordered to submit report on contract awarded to Dr M’s son

Opcom Holdings had reportedly secured a contract worth RM11.16 million from TM several days after the 14th General Election on May 9. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today he has asked Telekom Malaysia to submit a report on the awarding of a contract to a company of which Tan Sri Mokhzani Tun Mahathir is the chairman.

“I have requested a report from TM. When I get that report, I will issue a statement. I asked (for the report) today. I ordered for the report to be sent to me on this matter,” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

The media had reported that Opcom Holdings, of which Mokhzani is the chairman, had secured a contract worth RM11.16 million from TM several days after the 14th General Election on May 9.

The contract, for the period July 2, 2018, to Dec 31, 2019, is for the installation and restoration of the Unifi service. — Bernama