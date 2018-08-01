Schools, varsities told to terminate Utusan subscription

The Utusan Malaysia newspaper is owned by Umno, a component of the Barisan Nasional coalition that was defeated in GE14. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Education Ministry has instructed schools, tertiary institutions and other institutions under its purview to cease its subscription of Umno-owned local Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia.

Malaysiakini reported a memo was issued by Wan Saiful Wan Jan, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman and special adviser to minister Maszlee Malik.

“For your information, the minister has requested that subscriptions for Utusan Malaysia by all departments, agencies, schools, universities, college and institutions under the Education Ministry to cease immediately,” said the memo.

The July 18 memo was directed to the Education Ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Mohd Gazali Abas.

An Education Ministry official confirmed the authenticity of the memo when contacted by Malaysiakini.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ministry is also looking at cancelling subscriptions for other newspapers.

“This is to cut cost as nowadays, the same news can be obtained online,” he said.

The Utusan Malaysia newspaper is owned by Umno, a component of the Barisan Nasional coalition that was defeated in GE14.